Samvardhana Motherson’s Q3 net profit shoots 62%

17 Feb 2025 , 09:13 AM

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd reported steady performance during the quarter ended December 2024. The company reported a 62% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹879 Crore. The profit growth was fueled by strong growth in revenue and enhanced operational efficiency.

The company stated that its revenue from operations climbed by 8% to ₹27,666 Crore.

Further, company’s operational EBITDA registered a growth of 13% to ₹2,687.40 Crore. The margins expanded to 9.7% against 9.2% in the previous corresponding period.

One of the major highlights in this quarter was a significant decline in gross debt, which reduced by 28% against the previous quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net debt declined 9%, reflecting on company’s efforts to become debt-free.

The company also stated that its leverage now stands at 0.9x, being the strongest balance sheet position in recent years, providing financial flexibility to support growth in future.

The company’s wiring business witnessed revenue of ₹7,829 Crore as compared to ₹7,916 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. EBITDA of the company increased to ₹924 Crore against ₹851 Crore. Margins expanded to 11.80% against 10.80%.

The company’s first plant related to the Consumer Electronics business commenced business in Q3FY25 and is currently ongoing. Two additional plants shall become operational by FY 26 and FY 27.

