SBI hikes MCLR, loan EMIs set to rise

15 Jul 2024 , 12:56 PM

With effect from Monday, State Bank of India (SBI) increased the majority of tenures’ benchmark marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 to 10 basis points.

The largest lender in the nation announced on its website that the MCLR has increased by 5 to 10 basis points over a period of one month to three years. 0.01 percentage points make up one basis point.

Interest rates on loans associated with MCLR will probably increase by a comparable amount after the change. The one-month MCLR benchmark rate has increased by 5 basis points to 8.35%, while the three-month MCLR benchmark rate has increased by 10 basis points to 8.40%.

Similarly, the MCLR rates have increased by 10 basis points to 8.75%, 8.85%, and 8.95% for the six-month, one-year, and two-year tenures, respectively.

Five basis points have been added to the three-year MCLR, making it 9%. The rates are all in effect as of July 15.

Following a 10 basis point increase that was announced in June, SBI has increased rates for the second time in a row with this increase in MCLR.

The minimum interest rates (MCLRs) that banks are not allowed to lend below were instituted on April 1st, 2016. It displays the rise in the cost of funding for banks.

While retail loans are typically connected to external benchmarks like the repo, which has not been modified by the RBI since February 2023, corporate loans are typically linked to the MCLR.

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

