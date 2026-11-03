SBI Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Up 14.3% to Rs 23,038 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

The State Bank of India (SBI) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 23,038 crore during Q2 FY27, representing a year-on-year growth of 14.3%. This was driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) by 14.7% to Rs 49,143 crore. However, the bank saw a decline operating profits by 1.4% to Rs 26,937 crore from Rs 27,311 crore last year.

Exceptional gains

The company also reported exception gains of Rs 7,289 crore as compared to Rs 4,593 crore last year. This helped drive up profits, but there was a drop in operating profits indicating a weaker performance in the core areas.

Asset quality

The bank has seen an improvement in asset quality with gross NPA improving to 1.39% from 1.47% in Q1 FY27. Net NPA improved to 0.36% from 0.38%. Gross NPAs were down to Rs 72,529 crore from Rs 74,272 crore.

New slippage was Rs 5,227 crore against Rs 7,046 crore in Q1 FY26. This was up from Rs 4,754 crore last year but down from Q1. Overall asset quality improved across retail, agriculture, personal, SMEs, corporate and international segments.

Margins and ratios

Net interest margin in domestic markets increased by 11 bps to 3.11%. The credit deposit ratio in domestic markets was 73% against 74.2% in Q1.

Loan growth

Advances for the whole bank have increased by 17.84% YoY. Domestic advances were up by 16.94%.

RAM (Retail, Agriculture, MSME) were up by 17.34% with double digit growth in all segments.

Segment Growth Agriculture +22.64% SME +21.97% Retail Personal +14.54% Corporate +16.12% Foreign (Rupees) +22.86% Foreign (Dollars) +13.84%

Size of Business

SBI currently has a total business of around Rs 115 trillion with deposits of Rs 63 trillion and advances of Rs 52 trillion.

Particulars Amount Total Business Rs 115 trillion Deposits Rs 63 trillion Advances Rs 52 trillion

Stock price

At 14:48 IST on 3rd November 2026, SBI shares were trading at Rs 973.75 on the NSE. This was down by Rs 13.25 (1.34%) from the previous close of Rs 987.00. The stock opened at Rs 992.70, peaked at Rs 1,006.55 and dipped as low as Rs 973.00. Despite the increase in profits it is trading towards the bottom of its range for the day possibly due to the negative operating profits.

Stock Details (NSE) Value Current Price Rs 973.75 Previous Close Rs 987.00 Change -Rs 13.25 (-1.34%) Open Rs 992.70 High Rs 1,006.55 Low Rs 973.00

Conclusion

SBI had a solid quarter with good loan growth, increased margins in domestic markets and improved assets. Investors will be looking to see if there is a recovery in operating profits and that slippage remains controlled as it was up from last year but down from Q1.

Source – SBI Quarterly Reports FY27