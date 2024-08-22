Sensex and Nifty in green

The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading in positive territory as of 2:00 pm on Thursday, indicating a generally bullish sentiment in the market.

The Sensex has seen a gain of 164 points, which translates to a 0.20% increase, bringing the index to a level of 81,064.

Similarly, the Nifty has risen by 56 points, marking a 0.23% increase, and is now trading at 24,824. The gains in the Nifty are driven by strong performances in certain key stocks that have attracted buying interest.

The broader market activity shows that 2,223 shares have advanced, indicating that a significant number of stocks are trading higher than their previous close. Meanwhile, 1,072 shares have declined, showing a decrease in their prices, and 109 shares remain unchanged, reflecting stability in those stocks.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty are Grasim, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel, and Hero Motocorp. These stocks have shown strong upward momentum, contributing positively to the index’s overall performance.

On the downside, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Tata Consultancy Services are among the top losers in the Nifty.

Notably, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life have both reached their 52-week highs within the Nifty, signaling strong investor confidence and positive sentiment towards these stocks.

In the Sensex, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and Titan Company are leading the gains, with significant upward movements contributing to the index’s overall rise.

Conversely, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Power Grid Corporation are the major laggards in the Sensex, facing declines in their stock prices.

The BSE Small Cap index is trading with a 0.52% increase, and the BSE Mid Cap index is similarly trading in the green, with a 0.54% gain.