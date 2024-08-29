iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Green

29 Aug 2024 , 02:16 PM

As of 2:00 pm today, the Indian stock market is showing positive momentum, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty trading in the green.

The Sensex has risen by 186 points, or 0.23%, to reach 82,927, indicating a strong market performance. Similarly, the Nifty has increased by 22 points, or 0.09%, and is currently at 25,075.

On the NSE, there are 670 advancing stocks, while 1,670 stocks have seen declines, reflecting a mixed sentiment among investors.

In the Sensex, the top gainers include prominent companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ITC, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Wipro, and Nestle. 

On the other hand, the top losers in the Sensex are M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Infosys, and Kotak Mahindra. 

Notably, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma have reached their 52-week highs, indicating strong investor confidence in these stocks.

In the Nifty index, top-performing stocks include Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Britannia, ITC, BPCL, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Auto, and Tech Mahindra. 

Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty include Grasim Industries, M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation. 

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, and SBI Life Insurance have also achieved their 52-week highs in the Nifty, reflecting strong market performance and investor interest.

The broader market indices, however, are showing a slight downturn. The BSE Midcap index is down by 0.64%, indicating some weakness in midcap stocks. Similarly, the BSE Smallcap index has dipped by 0.79%, suggesting a decline in smallcap stocks.

Related Tags

  • Indian benchmark indices
  • market update
  • Mid Market
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • nifty
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.