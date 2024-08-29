Sensex and Nifty in Green

As of 2:00 pm today, the Indian stock market is showing positive momentum, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty trading in the green.

The Sensex has risen by 186 points, or 0.23%, to reach 82,927, indicating a strong market performance. Similarly, the Nifty has increased by 22 points, or 0.09%, and is currently at 25,075.

On the NSE, there are 670 advancing stocks, while 1,670 stocks have seen declines, reflecting a mixed sentiment among investors.

In the Sensex, the top gainers include prominent companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ITC, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Wipro, and Nestle.

On the other hand, the top losers in the Sensex are M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Infosys, and Kotak Mahindra.

Notably, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma have reached their 52-week highs, indicating strong investor confidence in these stocks.

In the Nifty index, top-performing stocks include Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Britannia, ITC, BPCL, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Auto, and Tech Mahindra.

Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty include Grasim Industries, M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, and SBI Life Insurance have also achieved their 52-week highs in the Nifty, reflecting strong market performance and investor interest.

The broader market indices, however, are showing a slight downturn. The BSE Midcap index is down by 0.64%, indicating some weakness in midcap stocks. Similarly, the BSE Smallcap index has dipped by 0.79%, suggesting a decline in smallcap stocks.