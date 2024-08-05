Sensex and Nifty in red

On August 5, 2024, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex started off weakly, extending their losses for the second consecutive session. This downturn was influenced by weak global signals and increasing recession fears that have affected market sentiment across various sectors.
At 2:00 pm on August 5, 2024, the Sensex was trading at 78,966, marking a decline of 2,010 points or 2.49% from its previous close. The Nifty index was at 24,117, showing a drop of 600 points or 2.43% from its last close.
The Nifty Auto, Realty, and Metal sectors were hit hardest, each falling by nearly 3%. Among the Nifty stocks, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Britannia, and Nestlé were the top performers. In contrast, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Shriram Finance, Tata Steel, and ONGC were among the biggest decliners.
For the Sensex, HUL and Nestlé were the only stocks that gained, while Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, and Infosys saw losses.
