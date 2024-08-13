Sensex and Nifty in Red

In today’s market, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading in the red. At the time of writing on August 13, 2024 at 1:50 pm, Sensex has dropped by 374.28 points, or 0.47%, to 79,274.64, while the Nifty has fallen by 108.30 points, or 0.44%, to 24,238.70. Market breadth reflects a negative sentiment, with 1,307 shares advancing, 2,059 shares declining, and 84 shares remaining unchanged.

In terms of performance, Titan Company, Nestle, Wipro, and Sun Pharma are among the top gainers on the Sensex, while HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel are the top losers. On the Nifty, Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, and Tata Consumer Products lead the gains, whereas HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, BPCL, and Shriram Finance are the top decliners.

The broader market indices are also under pressure, with both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down by 0.4%. Sector-wise, all indices are trading in negative territory except for healthcare and IT, which have managed to stay in the green.