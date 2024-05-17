iifl-logo
Serum Institute of India acquires 20% stake in IntegriMedical

17 May 2024 , 02:54 PM

The largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, Serum Institute of India (SII), purchased a 20% share in IntegriMedical, a US-based company, in order to further the development of needle-free injection system technology.

The deal’s financial specifics were kept under wraps.

In a statement released on Friday, Pune-based SII said that the collaboration with IntegriMedical is in line with both company’s goals of “Health for All” and “Transforming Healthcare Globally” through the provision of patient comfort, assurance of improved patient compliance, a decrease in needle-stick injuries, and an improvement in the effectiveness of liquid medication through needle-free dispersion.

IntegriMedical has created a needle-free injection system (N-FIS) that is patented in the US and uses mechanical power to create high-velocity jet streams for the administration of medications and biologics.

SII claims that N-FIS will soon be offered on the private Indian market.

“At SII, we’re always looking for ways to invest in technology that support our goal of enabling universal access to inexpensive healthcare. The Needle-Free Injection Systems (N-FIS) from IntegriMedical mark a substantial breakthrough in medication delivery, and we hope to provide vaccinations without the need for needles.” According to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, “We think this could potentially revolutionise the way we administer vaccines, making the process more comfortable for patients and healthcare professionals.”

The goal of SII and IntegriMedical’s partnership is to combine their strengths in vaccine production, cutting-edge medication delivery technologies, and strong research backgrounds.

The announcement read, “Together, the companies aim to expand access to care and improve efficiencies in the global healthcare industry.”

The investment by SII, according to IntegriMedical’s MD Sarvesh Mutha, is evidence of the company’s N-FIS technology’s promise to transform medicine delivery.

“We will find great value in SII’s vaccine manufacturing and global distribution experience as we strive to increase patient access to our technology on a global scale,” he stated.

