Seven Stocks Under F&O Ban on Friday

21 Jun 2024 , 09:44 AM

On Friday, seven stocks are under the Futures and Options (F&O) trade ban. These include:

  • Balrampur Chini Mills
  • Birlasoft
  • GNFC
  • Hindustan Aeronautics
  • Hindustan Copper
  • Indus Towers
  • Piramal Enterprises

Changes in the Ban List

  • Exited the Ban List: Chambal Fertilisers, SAIL, and India Cements have been removed from the ban list.
  • New Additions: Birlasoft and GNFC have been added to the ban list.

F&O Ban Criteria

Stocks enter the ban period for F&O contracts when the open interest (OI) exceeds 95% of the market-wide position limits (MWPL). The ban is lifted only when the OI falls below 80%.

Market-Wide Position Limits (MWPL) Updates

Here are the MWPL details for the stocks under the ban:

  • Balrampur Chini Mills
    • MWPL: 86.9%
    • OI: 8.8 million (up 0.29% from the previous session)
  • Birlasoft
    • MWPL: 99%
    • OI: 11.7 million (down 0.37% from the previous session)
  • GNFC
    • MWPL: 158.1%
    • OI: 7.7 million (up 9.86% from the previous session)
  • Hindustan Aeronautics
    • MWPL: 88%
    • OI: 9.1 million (down 0.49% from the previous session)
  • Hindustan Copper
    • MWPL: 87.2%
    • OI: 28.6 million (up 2.17% from the previous session)
  • Indus Towers
    • MWPL: 178.9%
    • OI: 85.9 million (up 0.67% from the previous session)
  • Piramal Enterprises
    • MWPL: 94.5%
    • OI: 12 million (up 1.07% from the previous session)

Traders who trade in index futures and options do not face security bans as these restrictions apply only to individual stock contracts.

