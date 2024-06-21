Seven Stocks Under F&O Ban on Friday

On Friday, seven stocks are under the Futures and Options (F&O) trade ban. These include:

Balrampur Chini Mills

Birlasoft

GNFC

Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Copper

Indus Towers

Piramal Enterprises

Changes in the Ban List

Exited the Ban List : Chambal Fertilisers, SAIL, and India Cements have been removed from the ban list.

: Chambal Fertilisers, SAIL, and India Cements have been removed from the ban list. New Additions: Birlasoft and GNFC have been added to the ban list.

F&O Ban Criteria

Stocks enter the ban period for F&O contracts when the open interest (OI) exceeds 95% of the market-wide position limits (MWPL). The ban is lifted only when the OI falls below 80%.

Market-Wide Position Limits (MWPL) Updates

Here are the MWPL details for the stocks under the ban:

Balrampur Chini Mills MWPL: 86.9% OI: 8.8 million (up 0.29% from the previous session)

Birlasoft MWPL: 99% OI: 11.7 million (down 0.37% from the previous session)

GNFC MWPL: 158.1% OI: 7.7 million (up 9.86% from the previous session)

Hindustan Aeronautics MWPL: 88% OI: 9.1 million (down 0.49% from the previous session)

Hindustan Copper MWPL: 87.2% OI: 28.6 million (up 2.17% from the previous session)

Indus Towers MWPL: 178.9% OI: 85.9 million (up 0.67% from the previous session)

Piramal Enterprises MWPL: 94.5% OI: 12 million (up 1.07% from the previous session)



Traders who trade in index futures and options do not face security bans as these restrictions apply only to individual stock contracts.