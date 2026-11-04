Shyam Metalics Hits 52-Week High: Profit Jumps 96% as Coal and Solar Expansion Plans Boost Sentiment

4 Nov 2026 , 05:41 PM
52-Week Low: ₹746.00 | 52-Week High: ₹1,257.00
Shares of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd surged around 2.5% to touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,253.90 on the NSE on November 4, 2026. The rally came after the integrated metals producer reported a strong performance in Q2 FY27, with consolidated net profit nearly doubling year-on-year. The company’s plans to acquire a stake in a coal block in Chhattisgarh and expand its solar business also supported investor sentiment.
Here are the key factors driving the stock’s upward momentum.
Shyam Metalics reported a strong increase in profitability for the September 2026 quarter.
The sharp improvement in earnings highlighted the company’s strong quarterly performance and supported positive investor sentiment.
The company recorded healthy revenue growth, supported by higher production and sales volumes across its product categories.
Growth was driven by higher volumes in metallics and carbon steel flat products. The improvement in sales volumes reflects healthy demand and stronger business activity.
Shyam Metalics reported a significant improvement in operating profitability during Q2 FY27.
The increase in EBITDA per tonne indicates improved operating performance and a favourable product mix, supporting the company’s overall profitability.
While the company’s net profit nearly doubled during the quarter, a part of the increase was also attributed to a change in the depreciation method for its plants.
According to the analysis cited in the supplied report, close to one-third of the increase in profit was linked to this accounting change rather than operating performance alone.
Therefore, investors are also assessing the company’s operating EBITDA growth, which increased 52.6% during the quarter, to understand the underlying improvement in business performance.
Another important development supporting investor interest was the company’s plan to strengthen its raw material security.
The board approved a capital expenditure budget of ₹360 crore for developing the Phutamura coal block in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh.
The company also plans to acquire a 51% stake in the entity holding the rights to the coal block. This investment is expected to strengthen its access to coal, an important raw material for its metal’s operations, and support better control over input costs in the long term.
Alongside its investments in the metals business, Shyam Metalics is also expanding its presence in the renewable energy segment. The company agreed to acquire a 51% stake in Alom Solar, marking another step towards diversifying its business portfolio.
The move is aligned with its broader Vision 2031 strategy, which aims to reduce the contribution of carbon steel to overall EBITDA from approximately 73% to 46%. The company’s diversification plans could help broaden its revenue and earnings base over the longer term.
Shyam Metalics has continued to invest in expanding its manufacturing and operational capabilities.
Management has targeted an improvement of 600–700 basis points in these return ratios by 2031.
The company’s ability to fund a significant portion of its expansion through internal accruals, while maintaining a relatively low level of net debt, remains an important factor for investors to monitor.
Shyam Metalics & Energy has significantly outperformed the NIFTY 500 across all measured periods, reflecting strong buying momentum and sustained investor interest in the stock. The company has delivered particularly strong returns over the three- and five-year periods.
The stock recorded a traded volume of 5.01 lakh shares, with a traded value of ₹61.86 crore. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹34,372.30 crore, while the free-float market capitalisation was ₹8,642.05 crore.
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