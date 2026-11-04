Shyam Metalics Hits 52-Week High: Profit Jumps 96% as Coal and Solar Expansion Plans Boost Sentiment

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week Low: ₹746.00 | 52-Week High: ₹1,257.00

Shares of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd surged around 2.5% to touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,253.90 on the NSE on November 4, 2026. The rally came after the integrated metals producer reported a strong performance in Q2 FY27, with consolidated net profit nearly doubling year-on-year. The company’s plans to acquire a stake in a coal block in Chhattisgarh and expand its solar business also supported investor sentiment.

Here are the key factors driving the stock’s upward momentum.

Net Profit Jumps 96% to ₹511 Crore

Shyam Metalics reported a strong increase in profitability for the September 2026 quarter.

Consolidated net profit rose 96% YoY to ₹511 crore, compared with ₹261 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 88% to ₹493.35 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₹18.36 from ₹9.36.

For the first half of FY27, net profit increased 56% to ₹862 crore.

The sharp improvement in earnings highlighted the company’s strong quarterly performance and supported positive investor sentiment.

Revenue Growth of 33% Driven by Higher Sales Volumes

The company recorded healthy revenue growth, supported by higher production and sales volumes across its product categories.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 33.4% YoY to ₹5,960 crore, compared with ₹4,467 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales volume grew 26% to 1.54 million tonnes.

Revenue also increased 9.3% compared with the preceding June quarter.

Growth was driven by higher volumes in metallics and carbon steel flat products. The improvement in sales volumes reflects healthy demand and stronger business activity.

Operating EBITDA Rises 53%, Supporting Margin Expansion

Shyam Metalics reported a significant improvement in operating profitability during Q2 FY27.

Operating EBITDA increased 52.6% YoY to ₹823 crore.

Reported EBITDA rose 41% to ₹857 crore.

Operating EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 170 basis points year-on-year.

EBITDA per tonne improved to ₹5,312 from ₹4,404 in Q2 FY26.

The increase in EBITDA per tonne indicates improved operating performance and a favourable product mix, supporting the company’s overall profitability.

Depreciation Policy Change Also Contributes to Profit Growth

While the company’s net profit nearly doubled during the quarter, a part of the increase was also attributed to a change in the depreciation method for its plants.

According to the analysis cited in the supplied report, close to one-third of the increase in profit was linked to this accounting change rather than operating performance alone.

Therefore, investors are also assessing the company’s operating EBITDA growth, which increased 52.6% during the quarter, to understand the underlying improvement in business performance.

₹360 Crore Investment in Coal Block Development

Another important development supporting investor interest was the company’s plan to strengthen its raw material security.

The board approved a capital expenditure budget of ₹360 crore for developing the Phutamura coal block in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh.

The company also plans to acquire a 51% stake in the entity holding the rights to the coal block. This investment is expected to strengthen its access to coal, an important raw material for its metal’s operations, and support better control over input costs in the long term.

Expansion into Solar Energy Through Alom Solar Acquisition

Alongside its investments in the metals business, Shyam Metalics is also expanding its presence in the renewable energy segment. The company agreed to acquire a 51% stake in Alom Solar, marking another step towards diversifying its business portfolio.

The move is aligned with its broader Vision 2031 strategy, which aims to reduce the contribution of carbon steel to overall EBITDA from approximately 73% to 46%. The company’s diversification plans could help broaden its revenue and earnings base over the longer term.

Capital Expenditure and Balance Sheet Remain in Focus

Shyam Metalics has continued to invest in expanding its manufacturing and operational capabilities.

Total capital expenditure since listing has reached ₹9,921 crore.

This represents approximately 53% of its planned investment of ₹18,785 crore.

The company reported net debt of ₹192 crore during the current investment cycle.

First-half FY27 return on equity (ROE) stood at 14%, while return on capital employed (ROCE) was 20%.

Management has targeted an improvement of 600–700 basis points in these return ratios by 2031.

The company’s ability to fund a significant portion of its expansion through internal accruals, while maintaining a relatively low level of net debt, remains an important factor for investors to monitor.

Stock Performance Context

Shyam Metalics & Energy has significantly outperformed the NIFTY 500 across all measured periods, reflecting strong buying momentum and sustained investor interest in the stock. The company has delivered particularly strong returns over the three- and five-year periods.

Over the past one week, the stock gained 7.63%, compared with a 4.79% rise in the NIFTY 500.

In the last one month, shares advanced 17.58%, significantly outperforming the benchmark’s return of 4.17%.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock surged 46.34%, while the NIFTY 500 declined 4.77%.

Over the past one year, Shyam Metalics delivered a return of 38.93%, compared with a 3.83% decline in the benchmark.

Over the three-year period, the stock gained an impressive 180.00%, outperforming the NIFTY 500’s return of 33.93%.

Over the five-year period, shares advanced 245.63%, compared with a 48.07% gain in the benchmark.

The stock recorded a traded volume of 5.01 lakh shares, with a traded value of ₹61.86 crore. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹34,372.30 crore, while the free-float market capitalisation was ₹8,642.05 crore.

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