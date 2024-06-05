SJVN's Nepal hydro-power project to start production from early next year

SJVN’s chairman and managing director, Sushil Sharma, stated on Tuesday that the company anticipates power generation from its 900 MW Arun-3 hydroelectric project in Nepal to begin next year, as approximately three-fourths of the project’s work has been completed.

According to a release from SJVN, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal set off the final explosion to signify the conclusion of headed excavation of the 11.8 km long head race tunnel of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in the Sankhuwasabha area of Nepal.

The multi-crore Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project is being built in Nepal by SJVN.

Over 74% of the project’s work has already been finished, while the remaining is still ongoing. Sharma stated in the statement that the project has the ability to produce 3924 million units of power annually and will begin generating by the next year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/