Stocks under F&O ban on July 8, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) restricted trading in six stocks on Monday, July 8, 2024, within the futures and options (F&O) segment.

This ban was imposed as the stocks surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the ban, these stocks can still be traded in the cash market. The NSE updates its F&O ban list on a daily basis.

The affected stocks include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, and Piramal Enterprises.

The NSE stated that derivative contracts for these securities had exceeded 95% of the MWPL, prompting the ban period. During the ban period, trading in derivative contracts of these securities is limited to reducing positions through offsetting trades.

Any increase in open positions during the ban period will result in penal and disciplinary actions. New positions in F&O contracts are not allowed when a stock is under the F&O ban period.