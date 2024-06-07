iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Stocks under F&O ban on June 7, 2024

7 Jun 2024 , 09:20 AM

On June 7, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

The ban was due to ZEEL exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). ZEEL remains available for trading in the cash market. NSE updates its F&O ban list daily.

ZEEL is the only stock on the NSE’s F&O ban list for June 7. The NSE stated that the derivative contract in ZEEL has crossed 95% of the MWPL, leading to its inclusion in the ban period.

During the ban, clients/members can only trade in ZEEL’s derivative contracts to reduce their positions through offsetting. No new positions are allowed in ZEEL’s F&O contracts during the ban period, and any increase in open positions will result in penalties and disciplinary action.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

Related Tags

  • F&O Ban News
  • Stocks under F&O ban
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.