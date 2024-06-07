Stocks under F&O ban on June 7, 2024

On June 7, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in the futures and options (F&O) segment.
The ban was due to ZEEL exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). ZEEL remains available for trading in the cash market. NSE updates its F&O ban list daily.
ZEEL is the only stock on the NSE’s F&O ban list for June 7. The NSE stated that the derivative contract in ZEEL has crossed 95% of the MWPL, leading to its inclusion in the ban period.
During the ban, clients/members can only trade in ZEEL’s derivative contracts to reduce their positions through offsetting. No new positions are allowed in ZEEL’s F&O contracts during the ban period, and any increase in open positions will result in penalties and disciplinary action.
