Suzlon Energy Crashes 10% to 52-Week Low

Reason for 52-Week Low

52-Week Low: ₹33.15 | 52-Week High: ₹61.50

Suzlon Energy shares witnessed a sharp sell-off on October 30, 2026, falling nearly 10% to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹33.21 following the company’s Q2 FY27 results. Despite reporting healthy revenue growth and record deliveries, weaker operating margins and a reduction in FY27 EBITDA margin guidance disappointed investors. The brokerage downgrade further added to the negative sentiment.

Sharp Decline in Reported Net Profit

Suzlon reported a 69% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹394 crore, compared with ₹1,279 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the comparison was affected by a one-time deferred tax asset benefit of approximately ₹891 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Excluding this benefit, profit after tax increased 1.3% year-on-year, indicating that the headline decline does not fully reflect the underlying performance.

EBITDA Margin Contraction Raised Concerns

One of the biggest concerns for investors was the deterioration in operating profitability. EBITDA remained almost flat at approximately ₹719 crore, compared with ₹721 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 14.7% from 18.6%, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite higher revenue.

Management Cut FY27 EBITDA Margin Guidance

The reduction in FY27 EBITDA margin guidance emerged as a major negative trigger for the stock. The revised outlook raised concerns about the company’s ability to maintain profitability amid growing execution and operating costs. This development also prompted analysts to reassess their earnings expectations.

Brokerage Downgrade Added to Selling Pressure

JM Financial downgraded Suzlon Energy to ADD from BUY and reduced its target price to ₹40 from ₹46. The brokerage also lowered its EBITDA margin estimates to approximately 15% for FY27 through FY29. The downward revision in earnings expectations further weakened investor confidence.

Strong Revenue Growth Failed to Offset Margin Concerns

Despite the sell-off, Suzlon reported a 26% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹4,869 crore, compared with ₹3,866 crore in Q2 FY26. The company also delivered a record 710 MW during the quarter and commissioned 723 MW in the first half of FY27. However, investors appeared more concerned about the deterioration in margins than the strong revenue growth.

Stock Breached Its Previous 52-Week Low

The negative reaction to the quarterly results pushed Suzlon shares below their previous 52-week low of ₹36.30 recorded on October 8, 2026. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹33.21 on October 30, extending its decline from the November 2025 high of ₹61.45. The sustained weakness reflects deteriorating investor sentiment around the company’s profitability outlook.

Stock Performance Context

Suzlon Energy has witnessed a significant decline across most measured periods, underperforming the NIFTY MIDCAP 50 over the short and medium term. Despite delivering substantial long-term returns over five years, the stock has come under considerable selling pressure in 2026.

Over the past one week, the stock declined 9.36%, while the NIFTY MIDCAP 50 gained 2.78%.

In the last one month, Suzlon fell 14.16%, compared with a 3.03% decline in the benchmark.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged 35.39%, significantly underperforming the index, which declined 4.78%.

Over the past one year, Suzlon delivered a negative return of 42.06%, compared with a 3.16% decline in the benchmark.

During the last three years, the stock gained 7.45%, substantially below the NIFTY MIDCAP 50’s 49.82% return.

Over the past five years, it has delivered an impressive 447.66% return, compared with a 93.97% gain for the benchmark.

Trading activity remained exceptionally high, with approximately 3,312.97 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of around ₹1,131.71 crore. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹46,600.88 crore.

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