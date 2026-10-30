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Suzlon Energy Shares Fall 9% as Net Profit Declines 69% for Q2

30 Oct 2026 , 11:40 AM

Suzlon Energy fell almost 9% on October 30, 2026 after reporting Q2 FY27 results. The stock posted a sharp drop in net profit and operating margin despite a revenue upsurge of 26%.

Suzlon Energy hit an 8.83% drop to ₹33.54 per share at 11:21 AM on the NSE. The stock had opened at ₹36.26, rose to an intraday high of ₹36.58 and dipped to a low of ₹33.23.

Suzlon Energy Share Price on October 30, 2026

Particulars Price
Previous close ₹36.79
Opening price ₹36.26
Current price (11:21 AM) ₹33.54
Intraday high ₹36.58
Intraday low ₹33.23
Change -8.83%

Suzlon Energy Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profits 69% Down

Suzlon Energy reported a 69% decline in consolidated net profits to ₹394 crore for Q2 FY27 compared to ₹1,279 crore last year.

Revenues from operations however rose 26% to ₹4,875 crore in the July-Sept quarter from ₹3,871 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA however was almost flat at ₹719 crore, from ₹721 crore. This led to EBITDA margin falling to 14.7% from 18.6%, a drop of 390 basis points.

Financial Metric Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 Change
Revenue from operations ₹4,875 crore ₹3,871 crore +26%
EBITDA ₹719 crore ₹721 crore Broadly flat
EBITDA margin 14.7% 18.6% -390 bps
Net profit ₹394 crore ₹1,279 crore -69%

Impact of Deferred Tax Asset

Suzlon CFO Rahul Jain said that deferred tax asset recognition in Q2 FY26 impacted the numbers. Last year, ₹891 crore of deferred tax asset was created.

“We are seeing a better improvement in underlying profitability if we exclude that. But clearly, on the face of it, there has been a reduction in our profitability and margin,” he added.

Suzlon Energy has an order book of over 6 GW and net worth of over ₹10,000 crore. It reported record deliveries in the first half of FY27. In terms of orders, the company has received over 1.5 GW. EPC orders rose to 38% of the total order book, up from 22% in Q1 FY26. This indicates that the company is moving ahead with its plan to increase EPC to 50% by FY28. The order book was driven by PSU and C&I customers who contributed 78%.

Suzlon commissions 723 MW in H1 FY27

The company commissioned 723 MW in the first half of FY27 to Juniper Green Energy, Aditya Birla Renewables, Zelestra and Brookfield Yanara. It had delivered 710 MW in Q2, which was a record.

Focus on Execution & Margins

Company Management also said that they were focused on improving their manufacturing and execution capabilities, while keeping an eye on margins, cash flow and capital discipline.

Investors will be keenly watching how the 6 GW plus order book is converted into real deliveries, how much progress has been made in hitting the 50% EPC target by FY28, how the operating margins are and how much cashflow is being generated.

What to Watch Out For

Suzlon Energy reported a mixed set of numbers in Q2 FY27. While revenues and order books were strong, net profits were lower and EBITDA margin fell.

With almost 9% drop in the stock price post-results, net profitability and margins have come under the spotlight. Moving ahead, investors will be keen to see what they can do with their order book, how much they are delivering, and if margins are recovering.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

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  • #StockMarketNews
  • #SuzlonEnergy
  • #SuzlonEnergySharePrice
  • #SuzlonNetProfit
  • #SuzlonQ2Results
  • #SuzlonRevenue
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