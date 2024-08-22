iifl-logo
Tata Motors Finance, Tata Capital Merger Awaits CCI Nod

22 Aug 2024 , 12:15 PM

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been consulted by Tata Capital Ltd (TCL) over its bid to acquire Tata Motors Finance Ltd (TMFL).

As stated by the firm in a document submitted to the antitrust agency last week, “The proposed transaction involves the merger of TMFL with and into TCL, with TCL being the surviving entity through a scheme of arrangement to be filed with the National Company Law Tribunal.”

The Tata Motors Finance division specializes in providing loans to boost the sales of Tata automobiles.

Both businesses’ boards had given their approval to the merger proposal in June. Tata Motors would hold an effective 4.7% ownership in the combined company after TCL issues its equity shares to TMFL shareholders in accordance with the terms of the merger. The deal is in line with Tata Motors’ strategy to divest non-core operations and concentrate more on cutting-edge goods and technologies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • CCI
  • Tata Capital
  • Tata Motors Finance
