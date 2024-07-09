Tata Motors Posts Modest Sales Growth in June Quarter

Tata Motors on Monday recorded a 2% increase in total global sales to 3,29,847 units in the June quarter. The company sold 3,22,159 units during the April-June quarter of FY24.
Global wholesales of passenger vehicles fell by 1% year on year in the first quarter, to 1,38,682 units, according to Tata Motors.
Jaguar Land Rover dispatches totaled 97,755 units in the April-June quarter, up 5% from the same period last year.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles including Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 were 93,410 units, up 6% from Q1 FY24.
