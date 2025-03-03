iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

3 Mar 2025 , 08:59 AM

Tata Motors announced its February sales on March 1, 2025. The company reported that its combined domestic and international sales slipped 8% on a year-on-year basis to 79,344 units. In the previous corresponding month, the company reported sales of 86,406 units.

The company informed the bourses that its domestic sales stood at 77,232 units, down by 9% as compared to 84,834 units in the same month of previous year.

The auto maker reported that its Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles (EVs), registered a decline of 9% to 46,811 units against 51,321 units in the previous corresponding month. The company’s EV sales across both domestic and international markets slipped by 23%. The sales stood at 5,343 units in February 2025, against 6,923 units in the previous comparable month.

The commercial vehicle sales slipped 7% to 32,533 units against 35,085 units in February 2024. The company’s domestic CV sales reported a decline of 8% to 30,797 units. On the other hand, international business CV sales was up by 14%, reaching 1,736 units.

Furthermore, company’s medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MH&ICV) sales, including trucks and buses, was reported at 15,940 units in the domestic market, down from 16,227 units in February 2024. Total MH&ICV sales stood at 16,693 units against 16,663 units in the same period in previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Motors
  • Tata Motors auto sales
  • Tata Motors February Sales
  • Tata Motors news
  • Tata Motors Sales February
  • Tata Motors Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|12:27 PM
Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.