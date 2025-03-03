Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Tata Motors announced its February sales on March 1, 2025. The company reported that its combined domestic and international sales slipped 8% on a year-on-year basis to 79,344 units. In the previous corresponding month, the company reported sales of 86,406 units.

The company informed the bourses that its domestic sales stood at 77,232 units, down by 9% as compared to 84,834 units in the same month of previous year.

The auto maker reported that its Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles (EVs), registered a decline of 9% to 46,811 units against 51,321 units in the previous corresponding month. The company’s EV sales across both domestic and international markets slipped by 23%. The sales stood at 5,343 units in February 2025, against 6,923 units in the previous comparable month.

The commercial vehicle sales slipped 7% to 32,533 units against 35,085 units in February 2024. The company’s domestic CV sales reported a decline of 8% to 30,797 units. On the other hand, international business CV sales was up by 14%, reaching 1,736 units.

Furthermore, company’s medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MH&ICV) sales, including trucks and buses, was reported at 15,940 units in the domestic market, down from 16,227 units in February 2024. Total MH&ICV sales stood at 16,693 units against 16,663 units in the same period in previous year.

