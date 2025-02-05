Tata Power Q3 net profit jumps ~10%

The power company announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The business stated that it logged a 10.30% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹1,187 Crore against ₹1,076 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter under review registered a growth of 5% at ₹15,391 Crore. The street estimates pegged the revenue at ₹17,254 Crore.

The business EBITDA surged by 39% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,352 Crore. Whereas, EBITDA margin expanded to 21.8% versus 16.5%, up by 500 basis points.

The company stated in its filing with the bourses that its profit for the renewable business surged 59% during the quarter to ₹214 Crore.

During the quarter under review, company’s Clean & Green portfolio stands at 6.7 GW installed, and a pipeline of 10 GW, which aggregates the total portfolio to over 16.7 GW.

Tata Power’s manufacturing reported a net profit of ₹112 Crore and revenue from operations of ₹1,300 Crore during the current quarter under consideration.

The company also informed that its entire 4 GW cell line at Tirunelveli plant, Tamil Nadu is completely operational and it enhances the company’s ability to commission an additional 300 MW TOPCon line during the ongoing quarter.

