iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Power Q3 net profit jumps ~10%

5 Feb 2025 , 09:16 AM

The power company announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The business stated that it logged a 10.30% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹1,187 Crore against ₹1,076 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter under review registered a growth of 5% at ₹15,391 Crore. The street estimates pegged the revenue at ₹17,254 Crore.

The business EBITDA surged by 39% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,352 Crore. Whereas, EBITDA margin expanded to 21.8% versus 16.5%, up by 500 basis points.

The company stated in its filing with the bourses that its profit for the renewable business surged 59% during the quarter to ₹214 Crore. 

During the quarter under review, company’s Clean & Green portfolio stands at 6.7 GW installed, and a pipeline of 10 GW, which aggregates the total portfolio to over 16.7 GW.

Tata Power’s manufacturing reported a net profit of ₹112 Crore and revenue from operations of ₹1,300 Crore during the current quarter under consideration.

The company also informed that its entire 4 GW cell line at Tirunelveli plant, Tamil Nadu is completely operational and it enhances the company’s ability to commission an additional 300 MW TOPCon line during the ongoing quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Power
  • Tata Power news
  • Tata Power Q3
  • Tata Power Q3 results
  • Tata Power Results
  • Tata Power Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.