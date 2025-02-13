iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Power Renewable, ONGC inks pact for battery energy storage

13 Feb 2025 , 02:40 PM

Tata Power Company Limited announced that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ONGC. The companies inked a pact to explore cumulative opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and its value chain.

As part of the collaboration, both companies aim to jointly explore and identify commercial opportunities across different verticals of the BESS value chain. This shall include utility-scale systems, renewable energy integration, microgrids, grid stabilisation services, hybrid energy solutions, backup power, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, industrial and commercial storage solutions, and energy trading through ancillary services.

CEO & Managing Director, TPREL, Deepesh Nanda commented that this collaboration with ONGC is a significant milestone in its journey to fuel India’s energy transition. Battery energy solutions will play a vital role in bolstering grid reliability, allowing greater renewable energy integration, and supporting India’s goals of achieving clean energy.

Additionally, ONGC’s Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh stated that as India is moving towards a sustainable energy future, ONGC remains captive in its commitment to drive clean energy initiatives. The said partnership with Tata Power Renewable Energy marks a strategic step to strengthen energy storage capabilities.

