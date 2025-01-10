TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will buy TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Five Limited and TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, for ₹1,625 Crore.

The acquisition, which includes optionally redeemable convertible debentures and 100% equity shares, will help TCS expand its delivery centres. The entities, established in FY24, own land for future development.

The acquisition, executed on an arm’s-length basis, does not require further official clearances and is scheduled to close within a year, the business said.

On Thursday, India’s largest IT services provider released its third-quarter earnings. The company reported a revenue of ₹63,973 Crore for the December quarter, a 0.4% decrease from the previous quarter and below market estimates.

The company declared a combined net profit of ₹12,380 Crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, up 12% from ₹11,058 Crore in the previous year, just topping predictions.

In US currency terms, revenue fell by 1.7%. However, net profit increased by 4% to ₹12,380 Crore, above expectations.

At around 2.44 PM, TCS was trading 5.80% higher at ₹4,273.25 per share, against the previous close of ₹4,038.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,297, and ₹4,170, respectively.

