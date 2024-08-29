TCS extends partnership with Primark

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Thursday, August 29, that it has extended its relationship with worldwide retailer Primark to change and expand its operations.

According to the increased relationship, TCS will assist the retailer in improving its IT operational environment, making it more resilient, reliable, and efficient. It will help the retailer cut time-to-market and align with its long-term growth plans.

TCS stated that it will assist Primark in adopting a more agile and product-based operating model by automating processes using intelligent automation and DevOps technology. According to the announcement, the new operating model would unify and optimise application development, testing, and maintenance operations.

The company stated that it has been working with Primark since 2016, establishing business-critical integration projects, stabilising core platforms, and improving cybersecurity capabilities, process stability, and system reliability for the retailer.

Shekar Krishnan, vice-president and head of retail – UK and Europe, stated that the fashion business is constantly modernising its entire value chain to achieve environmental, social, and governance objectives. We’re excited to support Primark’s aim of providing cheap fashion to everyone, as well as its global expansion plans, he said.

At around 3.29 PM, TCS was trading at ₹4,509 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,506.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,556, and ₹4,460, respectively.

