iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 33% to ₹1,586 Crore; Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Shares

16 Oct 2026 , 04:28 PM

Tech Mahindra reported a 33 percent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,586 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, compared to the same period last year. Its revenue for the quarter increased by 15.6 percent to ₹16,180 crore. The company has proposed a ₹15 per share interim dividend and a 1:1 bonus issue to shareholders.

Key Pointers

  • Net profit rises 33%: Consolidated net profit increased to ₹1,586 crore, up 8.2% quarter-on-quarter.

  • Revenue grows 15.6%: Revenue reached ₹16,180 crore, registering 3% sequential growth.

  • EBIT increases 40.5%: Earnings before interest and tax rose to ₹2,387 crore, up 5.4% quarter-on-quarter.

  • Operating margin improves: EBIT margin expanded to 14.8% from 14.4% in the June quarter, an improvement of 40 basis points.

  • Dollar revenue rises: Revenue in dollar terms increased 2% sequentially to $1.693 billion.

  • New deal bookings: Total contract value (TCV) of new deals stood at $1.023 billion during the quarter.

  • Interim dividend announced: The company declared ₹15 per equity share, equivalent to 300% of the ₹5 face value.

  • Dividend record date: October 23, 2026, with payment scheduled by November 13, 2026.

  • 1:1 bonus issue recommended: Eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share for every existing share held, subject to shareholder approval.

  • Authorised share capital to increase: The board proposed raising it from ₹924.3 crore to ₹1,000 crore, subject to the required approvals.

1:1 Bonus Share: What does it mean?

According to the proposed 1:1 bonus issue, shareholders will receive an extra equity share for every share held on the record date, which will be announced separately by the company.

In other words, if one owns 100 shares of Tech Mahindra, the number of shares will increase to 200 (an additional 100 shares received as bonus). However, the value of each share would be half of the value of the 100 shares (all things being equal), so it would not actually increase the value of the investment for the shareholders.

The company will authorize the issuance of shares as a bonus by capitalizing on its eligible reserves such as the securities premium account, general reserves, or retained earnings.

Tech Mahindra Dividend Details

Particulars Details
Interim dividend ₹15 per share
Face value ₹5 per share
Dividend payout 300% of face value
Record date October 23, 2026
Payment deadline November 13, 2026
Bonus ratio 1:1, subject to approval
Bonus record date To be announced

What Do the Results Indicate?

Tech Mahindra’s Q2 performance reflects growth in revenue and profitability, and also an improvement in its operating margins. The increase in EBIT indicates that operating profit grew faster than revenue on a year-on-year basis.

The proposed bonus issue and interim dividend are independent shareholder actions: the dividend provides a cash payout, while bonus shares increase the number of shares held. Both the bonus issue and the proposed increase in authorised share capital are subject to the applicable approvals.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #ITStocks
  • #Q2FY27Results
  • #StockMarketNews
  • #TechMahindra
  • #TechMahindraBonusShares
  • #TechMahindraDividend
  • #TechMahindraQ2Results
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 33% to ₹1,586 Crore; Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Shares

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 33% to ₹1,586 Crore; Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|04:28 PM
Federal Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% to Record ₹1,386 Crore; NII Rises 26%

Federal Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% to Record ₹1,386 Crore; NII Rises 26%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|04:07 PM
HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.27% to ₹447 Crore; Stock reclaims after declining 3%

HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.27% to ₹447 Crore; Stock reclaims after declining 3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|02:36 PM
Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹225 Ahead of October 21 Opening

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹225 Ahead of October 21 Opening

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|02:11 PM
Asian Markets Crash: South Korea’s KOSPI Falls 7.57%, Taiwan Sees Record Foreign Outflows

Asian Markets Crash: South Korea’s KOSPI Falls 7.57%, Taiwan Sees Record Foreign Outflows

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|01:05 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.