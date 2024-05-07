iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

₹96,317 crore worth of 5G spectrum to go up for auction on June 6th

7 May 2024 , 10:52 AM

5G spectrum valued at ₹96,317.65 Crore,  will be put up for auction starting  June 6th.

Three applications for the auction have been received by the telecom department by India’s three private telcos by the application deadline, ET reported. This time, no new company has applied. One of the units of the Adani group placed a surprise bid in the final auction of 2022.

Prior to the general elections, the auction was supposed to begin on May 20, but the date was moved.

The following frequencies will go up for sale: 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz.

According to ET, Analysts and industry experts predict that the upcoming spectrum sale will be low key because India’s leading carriers already have enough 5G airwaves to meet their present requirements. Given that they need to renew their airwaves in a few circles, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are probably only going to make a few selective purchases in the auction.

The airwaves in J&K, Odisha, Bihar, UP (East), West Bengal, and Assam need to be renewed by Airtel. In the WB and UP West circles, Vodafone Idea has to renew its spectrum.

The government had taken in more than ₹1.5 lakh Crore from the last spectrum sale, which took place in July 2022 and marked India’s first 5G auction. At reserve prices, it had provided 20 years of airways across 10 5G bands at a frequency of over 72 GHz.

 

Successful bidders will be able to pay in 20 equal annual installments during the spectrum’s 20-year assignment.

Financial bank guarantees (FBG) and performance bank guarantees (PBG) are not needed to be submitted by spectrum bidders.

According to the September 2021 telecom changes, spectrum purchased at auction would not be subject to spectrum usage charges (SUC).

On May 10, the DoT will release the applicants’ ownership data.

May 17 is the deadline for application withdrawals, and May 20 is when the final bidder list is expected to be announced.

After the DoT issues a demand notice, the successful bidders have ten calendar days to deposit the money. Within 30 calendar days of receiving payment, the department will provide the winning bidder with a frequency assignment letter that details the frequencies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Reliance Jio
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.