Top 10 stocks for today - 12th June, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Tube Investments: The company and its subsidiary, TI Clean Mobility, have entered into a definitive agreement with GEF for an additional subscription towards compulsorily convertible preference shares amounting to Rs 160 crores in TI Clean Mobility.
Wipro: The company launched an AI platform called Lab45, which uses GenAI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies to provide industry-specific solutions.
Go Digit: Go Digit General Insurance reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, marking a 104% year-on-year increase.
LTIMindtree: The company inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of its expansion in KSA and the Middle East.
Bharti Airtel: The company approved the allotment of 6,934,266 fully paid-up equity shares at a conversion price of ₹518 per share to FCCB holders.
TCS: The company has launched a new IoT engineering lab in Ohio to accelerate innovation for its clients.
IOL Chemicals: IOL Chemicals received a CEP certificate for Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate for an alternative process.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: TVS Supply Chain Solutions has entered a new five-year strategic agreement with Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte Ltd for providing Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) services in Singapore.
Eric Lifesciences: The company completed the acquisition of a 19% stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited from its promoters.
Castrol India: Kedar Lele will assume the role of Vice President at Castrol India starting October 1.
