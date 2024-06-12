iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top 10 stocks for today - 12th June, 2024

12 Jun 2024 , 09:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tube Investments: The company and its subsidiary, TI Clean Mobility, have entered into a definitive agreement with GEF for an additional subscription towards compulsorily convertible preference shares amounting to Rs 160 crores in TI Clean Mobility.

Wipro: The company launched an AI platform called Lab45, which uses GenAI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies to provide industry-specific solutions.

Go Digit: Go Digit General Insurance reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, marking a 104% year-on-year increase.

LTIMindtree: The company inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of its expansion in KSA and the Middle East.

Bharti Airtel: The company approved the allotment of 6,934,266 fully paid-up equity shares at a conversion price of ₹518 per share to FCCB holders.

TCS: The company has launched a new IoT engineering lab in Ohio to accelerate innovation for its clients.

IOL Chemicals: IOL Chemicals received a CEP certificate for Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate for an alternative process.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: TVS Supply Chain Solutions has entered a new five-year strategic agreement with Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte Ltd for providing Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) services in Singapore.

Eric Lifesciences: The company completed the acquisition of a 19% stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited from its promoters.

Castrol India: Kedar Lele will assume the role of Vice President at Castrol India starting October 1.

Related Tags

  • Buzzing stock news
  • Stocks in focus
  • Top 10 stock News
  • top 10 stocks
  • Top 10 stocks Buzzing Stocks
  • Top 10 Stocks News
  • Top 10 Stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.