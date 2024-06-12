Top 10 stocks for today - 12th June, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tube Investments: The company and its subsidiary, TI Clean Mobility, have entered into a definitive agreement with GEF for an additional subscription towards compulsorily convertible preference shares amounting to Rs 160 crores in TI Clean Mobility.

Wipro: The company launched an AI platform called Lab45, which uses GenAI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies to provide industry-specific solutions.

Go Digit: Go Digit General Insurance reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, marking a 104% year-on-year increase.

LTIMindtree: The company inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of its expansion in KSA and the Middle East.

Bharti Airtel: The company approved the allotment of 6,934,266 fully paid-up equity shares at a conversion price of ₹518 per share to FCCB holders.

TCS: The company has launched a new IoT engineering lab in Ohio to accelerate innovation for its clients.

IOL Chemicals: IOL Chemicals received a CEP certificate for Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate for an alternative process.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: TVS Supply Chain Solutions has entered a new five-year strategic agreement with Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte Ltd for providing Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) services in Singapore.

Eric Lifesciences: The company completed the acquisition of a 19% stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited from its promoters.

Castrol India: Kedar Lele will assume the role of Vice President at Castrol India starting October 1.