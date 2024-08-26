iifl-logo
Top 10 stocks for today- 26th August 2024

26 Aug 2024 , 09:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Trent: Trading on the Nifty 50 index begins September 30, 2024.

Bharat Electronics: Trading on the Nifty 50 index begins September 30, 2024.

LTIMindtree: Set to be excluded from the Nifty 50 index on September 30, 2024.

Ambuja Cements: GQG Partners has increased its stake to 2.5% by acquiring an additional 1.1% through block deals valued at ₹1,679 crore. The shares were purchased at ₹625.5 per share.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero Motors, the flagship auto components company of the group, has filed its IPO papers with SEBI, aiming to raise up to ₹900 crore through the public issue.

ONGC: Begins production from its fifth oil well in the KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-2 Asset of the Deepwater Block in the Krishna River.

Divis Laboratories: Set to be excluded from the Nifty 50 index on September 30, 2024.

KEC International: Secures orders worth ₹1,079 crore in transmission & distribution and cables businesses. These include contracts from a leading private developer in India, transmission line projects in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE, as well as supply orders for towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas. Year-to-date order intake has exceeded ₹8,700 crore.

IDFC: Receives an income tax refund of ₹202.55 crore for the assessment year 2023-2024.

Religare Enterprises: ED officials conducted searches at the premises of Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja, CFO Nitin Agarwal, the group general counsel, and Chirag Jain, COO of Religare Finvest. No incriminating documents or digital devices were found or seized during the search. However, the ED has frozen the ESOP shares of Care Health Insurance Ltd.

