Vedanta Aluminium Bolsters Billets Business with New CEO

On Friday, Vedanta Aluminium announced the appointment of Fabio Roberto Martins as CEO of billets.

Martins’ new role will be to lead the aluminium billets product group, drive commercial strategy and execution, and oversee operational management, according to the business.

It comes against the backdrop of the company’s intentions to increase billet capacity to 1.2 million tonnes per year.

Martins formerly worked at Alcoa as director of operations.

“We are already India’s leading billet manufacturer and exporter. To strengthen our position, we are pleased to welcome Fabio to our leadership team. His extensive global experience and proven track record in the aluminium industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in our billets business,” said John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium.

Aluminium billets are solid, cylindrical blocks manufactured during the casting process and used as raw materials in a variety of production operations. “The billets product group is of strategic importance to the company with its 580 kilo tonnes billet casting capacity per annum, making Vedanta Aluminium India’s largest producer and exporter of top-quality aluminium billets,” it stated.

“Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY2024,” it continued.

