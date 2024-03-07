The mining giant Vedanta Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it is considering its legal options, which may include submitting a review petition in response to a Supreme Court decision that dismissed its special leave appeal challenging the closure of the Thoothukudi copper smelting plant.

The Supreme Court rejected the company’s request last Thursday to reopen its copper smelting factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which had been shut down since May 2018 due to pollution concerns. The court stressed the significance of the locals’ health and welfare in its ruling.

“On March 5, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m. IST, the Supreme Court rendered a judgment that is being received by the company. In an exchange statement, Vedanta Ltd stated that it is “exploring possible legal options, including the filing of review petition as per advice from its legal experts.”

Vedanta announced that it has petitioned the Supreme Court for special leave in opposition to the Madras High Court’s Division Bench ruling, which had maintained the shutdown of the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi.

Vedanta Ltd., a diversified natural resources business based in New Delhi, has holdings in steel, aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, silver, oil and gas, and iron ore.

