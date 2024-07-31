iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vedanta Gets Creditor Nod for Demerger

31 Jul 2024 , 09:34 AM

Mining conglomerate Vedanta has secured approval from 75% of its secured creditors for its proposed business demerger, marking a significant step in its plan to split into six independent listed entities. The company will now seek clearance from stock exchanges and file its demerger plan with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Additionally, shareholder approval will be required.

The demerger will result in the creation of independent companies focused on aluminium, oil & gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals. Meanwhile, Vedanta Limited will retain its zinc and newly incubated businesses. Post-demerger, shareholders will receive shares in the five new listed companies.

Vedanta’s lenders include major state-owned banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra, as well as private sector banks like Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This creditor approval comes as Vedanta makes strides in reducing its debt. Recently, the company raised ₹8,500 Crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with the funds intended to repay part or all of its debt to Oaktree Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Union Bank of India. By March 31, Vedanta’s net debt had decreased by ₹6,155 Crore from December 2023, totaling ₹56,388 Crore, largely due to strong operational cash flows and working capital releases.

 

Related Tags

  • Vedanta
  • Vedanta creditors
  • vedanta demerger
  • Vedanta news
  • Vedanta share price
  • Vedanta Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.