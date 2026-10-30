Vedanta Oil and Gas Shares Jump 12% to ₹31.18 Despite 21% QoQ Fall in Q2 FY27 Net Profit; Here's Why

Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas rose nearly 12% on Friday, October 30, 2026 despite showing a 21% fall in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 when compared to the last quarter. The stock rallied on the back of better profitability, lower costs and profitability in the current quarter when compared to the last quarter.

At 1:54:12 PM IST, the shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas were trading at ₹31.18, rising 11.92% from their previous closing rate of ₹27.86. The stock opened at ₹30.28 and reached an intraday high of ₹32.90 and traded at a low of ₹29.66.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Q2 FY27 Results: Why Did Net Profit Decline?

Vedanta Oil and Gas showed a 21% fall in consolidated PAT to ₹746 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹945 crore in Q1 FY27. This should be seen in context of profits earned from discontinued operations in the previous quarter.

In Q1 FY27, the company had recorded profits of ₹1,097 crore from discontinued operations, which included exceptional gains of ₹1,056 crore. However, the company did not report any profits from discontinued operations in Q2 FY27. Thus, Vedanta Oil and Gas saw profits after tax from continuing operations rise to ₹746 crore from losses of ₹152 crore in the previous quarter.

Additionally, on a YoY basis, the company saw a turnaround in consolidated net profits, having shown a net loss of ₹92 crore in Q2 FY26.

Vedanta Oil and Gas sees stable revenues in Q2 FY27

Total operating revenues fell slightly by 0.75% to ₹2,488 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹2,507 crore in Q1 FY27. On a YoY basis however, Vedanta Oil and Gas saw an increase in operating revenues from ₹2,342 crore. The company saw total incomes at ₹2,628 crore in the September quarter, down from ₹2,658 crore in the previous quarter.

Lower Costs Push Up Profits

Total operating expenses fell to ₹1,853 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹2,544 crore in Q1 FY27. This resulted in PBT from continuing operations rising to ₹775 crore in the September quarter from losses before tax of ₹327 crore in the June quarter.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Share Price Performance

Since being listed on the exchanges on June 15, 2026 after being demerged from Vedanta Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas shares have been volatile. The stock had risen to 52 week highs of ₹47.60 on July 3, 2026 and then fallen to 52 week lows of ₹26.41 on October 23, 2026. The company currently has a market cap of ₹10,894 crore as of October 29. The rally on October 30 has taken the share beyond the last closing rate of ₹27.86. The shares are now trading at ₹31.18.

About Vedanta Oil and Gas

Vedanta Oil and Gas (formerly Malco Energy) is the crude oil exploration and production division which was carved out of Vedanta Ltd during the conglomerate’s demerger. The demerger took effect from May 1, 2026 and was done with the aim of creating specialised divisions and making the group more streamlined.

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