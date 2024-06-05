CARE upgrades Vodafone Idea's credit rating

Following the upgrading of the company’s Long Term Bank credit rating from B+ to BB+ by rating agency CARE Ratings, which maintained a stable outlook, Vodafone Idea shares surged 12% intraday on Wednesday, reaching the day’s high of ₹14.85 on the NSE. Additionally, the Short Term credit rating was raised from A4 to A4+.
The company made the news after market hours on Tuesday. The stock fell about 17% on the day of the count in response to the election results, which showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to secure a majority on its own. The stock ended the day at ₹13.20.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.