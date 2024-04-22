iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vodafone Idea's FPO subscribed 6.35 times

22 Apr 2024 , 05:53 PM

The ₹18,000-Crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of indebted telecom operator Vodafone Idea was completely subscribed on the last day of the bidding, The aggregate subscription is 6.35 times the offer on size. .

According to records on the BSE, on the final day of the offering, bids for 8,002 Crore shares were received for the issue, out of a total offer size of 1,260 Crore shares.

Qualified institutional bidders’ (QIBs’) quota was filled 17.56 times, while non-institutional investors’ quotas were subscribed 4.13 times. There were 0.90 times bookings for the portion for retail investors.

The equity share price offered by the company is between ₹10-11, which is less than the current market price of ₹12.22 on the BSE.

Almost sixty anchor investors contributed ₹5,400 Crore to VIL prior to the FPO opening, making it the third-largest anchor book in the world, behind Life Insurance Corporation and One 97 Communications.

With the money raised, the struggling telecom operator will have the strength to close the gap with larger competitors like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the Indian telecom sector.

Additionally, the money will support Vodafone Idea’s efforts to reduce vendor debt, bolster 4G services, and expedite the much-delayed deployment of 5G.

More than two thirds, or 70%, of the total money obtained will go towards capital expenditures that Vi plans to make in order to strengthen its network infrastructure and increase its market share.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • FPO
  • Vodafone Idea
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.