iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

10 Jul 2025 , 01:31 PM

Waaree Energies’ shares gained as much as 1.9% to touch an intraday high of ₹3,181 on the NSE on Thursday. This followed  the company’s announcement of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10,00,000 equity shares of its subsidiary Indosolar Ltd. 

According to the company’s filing with the bourses, the OFS is equal to 2.40% of Indosolar Limited’s total issued and paid-up capital.

With this OFS, the company plans to achieve the Minimum Public Shareholding Requirements laid down by SEBI. 

As per the details shared by the company, OFS shall open for non-retail investors on July 10, 2025, and for retail investors on July 11, 2025. 

Waaree Energies will carry out the OFS exclusively through its broker. The company announced that a separate trading window will open which is facilitated by the stock exchanges. The company has considered the OFS route to bring Indosolar’s public shareholding in line with Rule 19A(5) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and Regulation 38 of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

At around 1.02 PM, Waaree Energies was trading 1.36% higher at ₹3,162 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,119.50 on NSE.

For this transaction, the company has chosen Antique Stock Broking as its broker. The bidding process is conducted between regular trading hours.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Waaree Energies
  • Waaree Energies News
  • Waaree Energies News Today
  • Waaree Energies OFS News
  • Waaree Energies Share Price News
  • Waaree Energies Stock
  • Waaree Energies Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashok Leyland fixes July 16 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Ashok Leyland fixes July 16 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|03:02 PM
Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:39 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
OIL, GAIL extend gas supply pact for 15 years

OIL, GAIL extend gas supply pact for 15 years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:04 PM
Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.