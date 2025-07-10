Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

Waaree Energies’ shares gained as much as 1.9% to touch an intraday high of ₹3,181 on the NSE on Thursday. This followed the company’s announcement of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10,00,000 equity shares of its subsidiary Indosolar Ltd.

According to the company’s filing with the bourses, the OFS is equal to 2.40% of Indosolar Limited’s total issued and paid-up capital.

With this OFS, the company plans to achieve the Minimum Public Shareholding Requirements laid down by SEBI.

As per the details shared by the company, OFS shall open for non-retail investors on July 10, 2025, and for retail investors on July 11, 2025.

Waaree Energies will carry out the OFS exclusively through its broker. The company announced that a separate trading window will open which is facilitated by the stock exchanges. The company has considered the OFS route to bring Indosolar’s public shareholding in line with Rule 19A(5) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and Regulation 38 of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

At around 1.02 PM, Waaree Energies was trading 1.36% higher at ₹3,162 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,119.50 on NSE.

For this transaction, the company has chosen Antique Stock Broking as its broker. The bidding process is conducted between regular trading hours.

