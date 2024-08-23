Wipro bags IT modernisation deal with John Lewis Partnership

Wipro Ltd, an IT services business, announced on Thursday (August 22) that it has been selected by the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) to manage a thorough transformation and upgrading of the UK retailer’s IT infrastructure.

The agreement intends to strengthen JLP’s industry leadership and provide the company with a future-proof technology platform that will support long-term growth.

According to a stock exchange filing, the transformation effort would help the UK retailer improve its sector leadership while also future-proofing its business to drive continued, sustainable development.

The business stated that as part of this agreement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will extend JLP’s current cloud infrastructure, network, and end-user services for another four years.

The Wipro FullStride Cloud team will work with JLP and Google Cloud to strategically migrate their X86 platform to the cloud, allowing them to generate new business value by increasing agility, lowering operational costs, and streamlining business operations.

As part of this collaboration, Wipro and JLP will look at the adoption of innovative solutions that will strengthen their industry leadership and position the retailer at the forefront of retail technology and store modernisation.

At around 11.53 AM, Wipro was trading 0.63% lower at ₹515.75, against the previous close of ₹519 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹521.45, and ₹511.55, respectively.

