iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Wipro bags IT modernisation deal with John Lewis Partnership

23 Aug 2024 , 12:26 PM

Wipro Ltd, an IT services business, announced on Thursday (August 22) that it has been selected by the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) to manage a thorough transformation and upgrading of the UK retailer’s IT infrastructure.

The agreement intends to strengthen JLP’s industry leadership and provide the company with a future-proof technology platform that will support long-term growth.

According to a stock exchange filing, the transformation effort would help the UK retailer improve its sector leadership while also future-proofing its business to drive continued, sustainable development.

The business stated that as part of this agreement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will extend JLP’s current cloud infrastructure, network, and end-user services for another four years.

The Wipro FullStride Cloud team will work with JLP and Google Cloud to strategically migrate their X86 platform to the cloud, allowing them to generate new business value by increasing agility, lowering operational costs, and streamlining business operations.

As part of this collaboration, Wipro and JLP will look at the adoption of innovative solutions that will strengthen their industry leadership and position the retailer at the forefront of retail technology and store modernisation.

At around 11.53 AM, Wipro was trading 0.63% lower at 515.75, against the previous close of 519 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of 521.45, and 511.55, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • wipro
  • Wipro Deal
  • Wipro news
  • Wipro Stock
  • Wipro Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.