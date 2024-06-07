Wipro stock price up by 4.99%

Wipro’s stock saw a 4.99% increase in its price on the BSE today after the company got a $500 million contract from a large US communication service provider.

One of the top US communication service providers has given Wipro a $500 million contract. According to a filing with the exchanges, “The company shall provide industry-specific solutions and managed services for certain products.”

Additionally, the business said on May 31 that Wipro VisionEDGE+, which was created in collaboration with AT&T and Cisco and makes use of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be expanding its retail-focused capabilities.

Wipro revealed significant deal bookings for the full fiscal year at $4.6 billion in its fourth quarter earnings for FY24, a 17.4% YoY growth.

Wipro has been chosen as a strategic partner by a prominent telecom operator in the United States to offer managed services and revamp the client’s digital and IT operations. In addition, Wipro said in a press release that it will “drive data driven insights, enhance digital and billing operating platforms, drive better security and quality engineering practices, and implement and operate a leading IT SaaS operating platform throughout the organisation as part of this deal.”

Wipro’s stock has increased by 20% over the past year, with gains of 15.5% during the last six months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/