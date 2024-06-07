iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Wipro stock price up by 4.99%

7 Jun 2024 , 01:22 PM

Wipro’s stock saw a 4.99% increase in its price on the BSE today after the company got a $500 million contract from a large US communication service provider.

One of the top US communication service providers has given Wipro a $500 million contract. According to a filing with the exchanges, “The company shall provide industry-specific solutions and managed services for certain products.”

Additionally, the business said on May 31 that Wipro VisionEDGE+, which was created in collaboration with AT&T and Cisco and makes use of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be expanding its retail-focused capabilities.

Wipro revealed significant deal bookings for the full fiscal year at $4.6 billion in its fourth quarter earnings for FY24, a 17.4% YoY growth.

Wipro has been chosen as a strategic partner by a prominent telecom operator in the United States to offer managed services and revamp the client’s digital and IT operations. In addition, Wipro said in a press release that it will “drive data driven insights, enhance digital and billing operating platforms, drive better security and quality engineering practices, and implement and operate a leading IT SaaS operating platform throughout the organisation as part of this deal.”

Wipro’s stock has increased by 20% over the past year, with gains of 15.5% during the last six months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • contract
  • wipro
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.