Yes Bank Share Price Crashes 14.53% After Supreme Court Rejects ₹8,415 Crore AT1 Bond Write-Off Plea

Yes Bank shares tumbled 14.53 percent to close at Rs 18.12 on Thursday, October 15, following reports that the Supreme Court had rejected appeals by the bank and the government over the cancellation of additional Tier-1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore.

The shares hit an intraday low of Rs 16.96, down nearly 20 percent from the previous close of Rs 21.2, and recovered some ground to finish the day at Rs 18.12. The development reignited concerns over the financial and regulatory implications of the disputed write-off of the bonds, which occurred in 2020 as part of Yes Bank’s restructuring.

Yes Bank Share Price Today: Key Details

Particulars Details Previous closing price ₹21.20 Opening price ₹21.25 Intraday high ₹21.38 Intraday low ₹16.96 Closing price ₹18.12 Closing change -14.53% Market capitalisation Approximately ₹56,876 crore Combined NSE and BSE trading volume More than 622 million shares

The shares sold through NSE and BSE crossed 622 million, reflecting huge trading volumes. At the same time, the value of the shares traded dropped nearly 20 percent from the opening price of Rs 21.25. According to the exchange data, Yes Bank shares dropped by around 21 percent on a yearly basis, nearly 15 percent so far this year (2026), and nearly 20 percent on a monthly basis.

Why did Yes Bank share price fall?

The main reason for the shares plunge was the report that the Supreme Court had rejected appeals by Yes Bank and the central government over cancellation of Rs 8,415 crore of additional Tier-1 bonds. The dispute involves bonds that were written off in 2020 as part of Yes Bank’s restructuring. Bond investors challenged the write-off, and the dispute was brought before the Bombay High Court, which ruled against the bank in January 2023. The ruling by the Supreme Court on Thursday left the Bombay High Court’s ruling in force, raising questions about the implications of the dispute for the banks finances. Investors appear to be concerned about the impact on the bank’s liabilities, but the share price alone or the given data cannot show the extent to which the ruling affects Yes Bank’s capital structure, earnings, and future financing costs.

What is the Rs 8,415 crore AT1 bond case?

Banks issue additional Tier-1 bonds to raise capital in the form of debt. Unlike ordinary bonds, these are “loss absorption” instruments, which means they can be partially or fully written off or converted to equity when certain conditions are met. Additional Tier-1 bonds issued by Yes Bank were written off in 2020 as part of the bank’s restructuring. The bond investors challenged this decision in the Bombay High Court, which ruled against them in January 2023. The appeals by Yes Bank and the central government were heard by the Supreme Court, which rejected them on Thursday. The implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling would depend on the terms specified in the judgment, as well as applicable accounting and regulatory requirements. The reported clarification that coupon payments for the disputed bonds would be unaffected by the appeals may also be relevant to the bond investors, although the exact impact would depend on the terms of the bonds, as well as the exact wording of the judgment.

How will the Supreme Court’s ruling affect Yes Bank?

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the disputed bonds can affect Yes Bank in several ways.

Accounting treatment and liabilities: If the disputed bonds cannot be written off in accordance with the disputed Bombay High Court ruling, the bank will have to account for them in accordance with the new ruling.

Regulatory capital: Additional Tier-1 instruments are typically issued to meet regulatory capital requirements. Thus, the changes in the accounting treatment of the disputed bonds may also affect Yes Bank’s reported regulatory capital, although the extent of the impact is difficult to estimate. This will depend on how exactly the ruling will be applied and what changes in the accounting treatment of the bonds will be required.

Cash flows and earnings: The changes in the accounting treatment of the disputed bonds, as well as potential disputes over coupon payments, can affect the bank’s cash flows and earnings in the future. This will depend on the exact terms of the bonds, as well as the changes specified in the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Investor expectations: Uncertainty about the impact on the bank’s liabilities and earnings can affect investor expectations, which can indirectly affect the share price. These are some of the potential ways in which the dispute over the write-off of additional Tier-1 bonds can affect Yes Bank. However, as mentioned, the data given cannot confirm how much impact the dispute will have on the shares or liabilities of the bank.

Yes Bank Share Price Outlook:

What to expect With the shares of Yes Bank tumbling nearly 14.5 percent on Thursday, the main focus will be on the bank’s disclosures on the dispute with the Supreme Court. The treatment of the bonds, including any clarification on the payment of coupons, as well as the impact of the dispute on the bank’s capital structure, will be key factors influencing the shares. At the same time, it is important to keep in mind that the shares sold at a huge discount during the day, hitting a low of Rs 16.96, but closed at Rs 18.12, which is still down nearly 14.5 percent from the previous close of Rs 21.2. Thus, the given change in the share price reflects the market’s reaction to the news about the Supreme Court’s ruling, but it is not the only factor influencing the share price of Yes Bank.

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