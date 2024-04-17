Zomato Delivers Big! New Fleet Serves Parties of 50

Zomato, a food delivery app, has introduced its huge fleet of all-electric vehicles, designed to handle large orders for parties of up to 50 people. On Tuesday, April 16, the company’s founder, Deepinder Goyal, revealed the news and discussed his plans for improving the client experience.

“Previously, numerous conventional fleet delivery partners handled such massive purchases, and the client experience wasn’t what we really aimed for. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “These new cars should address the majority of issues our customers have when placing large orders on Zomato.”

He clarified, though, that Zomato is still working on major improvements to these cars, such as temperature-controlled hot boxes and cooling compartments, and that they are still a “work in progress.”

Zomato’s shares finished the day on the BSE 0.72% lower at ₹186.75 after the announcement.

