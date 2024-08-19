iifl-logo
Zomato Hits Record High, Shares Surge 6%

19 Aug 2024 , 01:04 PM

On Monday, shares of foodtech business Zomato rose 6% to a new 52-week high of ₹280 on BSE.

In the June quarter, Zomato claimed a multi-fold increase in Q1 profit from ₹2 crore in the same period previous year to ₹253 crore. Revenue from activities in the reporting year climbed 74% year on year (YoY) to ₹4,206 crore.

Zomato shares have more than doubled so far in calendar year 2024, with a market capitalisation approaching ₹2.5 lakh crore.

Zomato stock was also in the headlines after the CEO of Blinkit Albinder Dhindsa, Zomato’s rapid commerce arm, announced that his company had reached an all-time high in orders in a single day in a matter of minutes. “We also achieved our highest-ever OPM (orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales, and most other measures today. And at its climax, we reached 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute),” he explained.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

