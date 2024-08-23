Zomato's Intercity Delivery Service Bites the Dust

Zomato, the meal delivery platform, has discontinued its interstate food delivery service, Zomato Legend, according to its CEO, Deepinder Goyal, in a post on X.

“Update on Zomato Legends–after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect,” Goyal informed investors on Thursday.

The service’s most recent version, released in 2022, was its third avatar. Zomato switched to delivering directly from restaurants rather than pre-stocked food products, although the service now requires a minimum order value of Rs 5,000.

Zomato Legends was revived in July after being halted in April of this year, as ET previously reported.

In its second version, the company modified the model to transport pre-stocked commodities from other locations in a quicker time frame. A top firm executive had previously told ET that next-day deliveries did not satisfy clients’ thirst.

Siddharth Jhawar, Zomato’s vice-president and head of Zomato Legends, left in November 2022 to manage the India operations of Tiger Global-funded machine learning-based advertising tech platform MOLOCO.

