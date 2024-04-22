Zydus Life surges over 3% on bladder med launch

Zydus Lifesciences’ stock increased by more than 4% in late trading on April 22 following the pharmaceutical company’s US launch of the generic version of the bladder control medication Mirabegron.

Zydus Life shares were trading at ₹962.85 on the National Stock Exchange at 15:11 p.m.

Urge, urgency, and frequency of urination are signs of overactive bladder (OAB), which is treated with mirabegron. According to the company, it was one of the first to provide the generic version in US markets in 25 mg dosages and is getting ready to introduce 50 mg dosages soon.

IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT February 2024) shows that the combined annual sales of 25 mg and 50 mg of mirabegron in the US amounted to $2.42 billion.

In October 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration gave the firm the go-ahead for both the 25 mg and 50 mg levels. Only Zydus Life and Lupin have released generic versions of the medication thus far.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com