Dollar dips, Yuan holds firm after rate cut

The dollar fell on Monday in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw his reelection campaign, paving the way for another Democrat to face Donald Trump.
China’s currency was largely unaffected by the central bank’s decision to lower a key interest rate.
The US dollar fell 0.08% to 157.38 yen early in the Asian day, while the euro rose 0.11% to $1.0895.
On Sunday, Biden announced his retirement from the campaign and backed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in the November election.
Former President Trump, the Republican contender, is significantly ahead in the race following Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month and a surge in questions about his mental capacity.
The British pound rose 0.15% to $1.2931.
The Australian dollar rose 0.08% to $0.6691.
Meanwhile, the dollar held constant at 7.2881 yuan in offshore trading after the People’s Bank of China reduced the seven-day reverse repo rate to 1.7% from 1.8%, citing the move as an improvement to open market operations and support for the real economy.
