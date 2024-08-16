iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dollar Gains Ground as Recession Worries Ease

16 Aug 2024 , 11:18 AM

The dollar stayed at a two-week high against the yen on Friday, following its biggest one-day gain against major peers in four weeks as strong US economic data all but dispelled fears of a recession.

The US dollar gained ground against the Japanese yen on Thursday as traders reduced their wagers that the Federal Reserve will be forced to engage in aggressive easing next month.

Sterling and other risk-sensitive currencies strengthened as the improving economic outlook fuelled an equities rally.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, including the yen, sterling, and euro, fell 0.12% to 102.92, following a 0.41% overnight surge, the most since July 18.

The dollar fell 0.24% to 148.935 yen, but remained near to Thursday’s high of 149.40, last set on August 2. The 10-year Treasury yield fell a little more than 2 basis points to 3.9035% in Asian hours.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that retail sales increased by 1.0% last month, exceeding expectations of a 0.3% increase. Separate numbers show that 227,000 Americans claimed for jobless benefits last week, fewer than the projected 235,000.

Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates on September 18, but they disagree on the extent of the reduction. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the odds for a super-sized 50 basis-point decrease are now 25%, down from 36% the previous day.

Surprisingly disappointing monthly payroll figures at the start of the month increased the probability of a greater cut to 71%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • FOREX
  • Sterling
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.