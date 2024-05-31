iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

US dollar marginally up

31 May 2024 , 08:57 AM

As investors readied themselves for inflation data, the dollar was recouping some of the losses versus peer currencies on Friday following a weaker adjustment to the U.S. GDP for the first quarter that showed potential for rate reduction this year.

Following downward revisions to consumer spending, the advance estimate of 1.6% was revised down to 1.3% annualised growth for the U.S. economy from January through March, according to official statistics released yesterday.

John Williams, the president of the New York Fed, stated on Thursday that he believes there is sufficient proof that monetary policy is assisting in reducing inflation.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on the updated GDP figures, which caused the greenback to hit its highest level since May 14 at 105.17 on Thursday as it marched to multi-week peaks.

The dollar index, which compares the value of the currency to six important rivals, lastly stabilised at 104.76, having fallen as low as 104.63 the previous night.

Williams’ remarks and the data adjustments have reignited expectations for a cut sooner rather than later.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in a 55% possibility of rate cuts to start in September, up from 51% a day earlier.

With the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, set to be released later this year, the market was now bracing itself for potential clues about the central bank’s potential course of interest rate cuts.

Softer U.S. consumer price inflation data from earlier in May renewed expectations for rate cuts this year, which depreciated the value of the dollar generally and put it on course to record its first monthly losses in 2024.

However, with indications of persistent inflation, including a surprising improvement in consumer confidence in data released on Tuesday, hopes for interest rate reductions this year have faltered.

The Tokyo core consumer prices, a leading predictor of national data, increased from the previous month, according to data, but the yen barely moved against the dollar, supporting market predictions that the central bank will hike interest rates this year.

Following a slight decline, the value of the Japanese yen held onto 156.77 per US dollar, not far from its four-week low of 157.715 per dollar on Wednesday.

The yen has been gradually approaching the 34-year low of 160.245 from a month ago, which market participants believe prompted Tokyo to intervene twice with dollar sales.

The euro touched a two-week low of $1.07885 overnight and was unchanged at $1.083225 elsewhere.

The euro zone is scheduled to release price statistics on Friday, which comes after Germany reported higher-than-expected April inflation on Wednesday.

After touching $1.2801 on Tuesday for the first time since March 21, sterling remained steady at $1.2734.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.