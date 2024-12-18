iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dollar Steady Despite Anticipated Rate Cut

18 Dec 2024 , 09:07 AM

As investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s potential hawkish cut ahead of this week’s meeting of the Bank of Japan and other central banks, the U.S. dollar remained stable against the yen and other key competitors on Wednesday.

The focus will be on how much more the Fed officials believe they will lower rates in 2025, according to the fresh economic estimates for the coming year that were revealed with the decision.

According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 97% chance that the Fed will decrease interest rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s data revealed a strong U.S. economy after retail sales in November exceeded forecasts by increasing by 0.7%, driven by a rise in online and auto sales.

Investors are also considering how the Fed’s outlook might be affected by the tariffs and tax cuts that the incoming Trump administration has promised.

The U.S. dollar index, which compares the dollar to six competitors, saw minimal movement on Monday, falling 0.04% to 106.89 after reaching its highest level since November 26 at 107.18.

The dollar had lost some of its recent gains against the yen in the previous session as U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of the Fed’s announcement, but it was still up 0.12% at 153.65.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • Federal reserve
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.