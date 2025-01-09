iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dollar Strength Weighs on Pound, Euro, Yen

9 Jan 2025 , 10:08 AM

Underpinned by rising Treasury yields, the U.S. dollar surged higher on Thursday, pushing the yen, pound, and euro closer to multi-month lows as the prospect of tariffs changed.

The policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who returns to the White House on January 20, have been the main focus of markets in 2025. Analysts anticipate that Trump’s policies will both support growth and increase pricing pressure.

Bond yields have increased due to the growing prospect of tariffs; on Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield reached 4.73%, the highest level since April 25. In Asian time, it was 4.6769%.

The dollar is still strong and has a significant impact on the currency market as a result of the bond market selloff.

As investors continue to worry that tariff concerns could cause the single currency to drop to the crucial $1 threshold this year, the euro dropped to $1.03095, staying near the two-year low it reached last week.

As British government bond yields reached multi-year highs on Wednesday, the pound fell to its lowest level since April and was barely moved at $1.2353 in early Asian trading.

Due to worries about inflation and the intentions of the Trump administration, the Federal Reserve shocked investors this month by predicting two rate cuts for 2025 instead of the four it had previously projected.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • FOREX
  • Pound
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.