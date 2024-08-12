iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Yen Weakens Ahead of US Inflation Report

12 Aug 2024 , 10:06 AM

The yen was slightly weaker against the dollar in trade thinned by a Japanese holiday on Monday, with market players remaining unsure about the likelihood of a significant Fed rate cut next month.

The respite comes after a rocky week that started with a big selloff in currencies and stock markets, fuelled by concerns about the US economy and the Bank of Japan’s hawkishness.

Last week ended calmer, with Thursday’s stronger-than-expected US jobs data prompting markets to reduce expectations on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

Still, investors are sceptical that the Fed can afford to be patient with rate cuts, and their forecast of 100 basis points of easing by year end, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch opens new tab tool, corresponds to a recession scenario.

That makes markets extremely vulnerable to data and events, particularly the U.S. producer and consumer price data due on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the global central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole next week, and even earnings from artificial intelligence darling Nvidia later in the month.

The dollar was trading at 146.87 yen, up 0.2% from late U.S. prices on Friday. The euro traded at $1.0918, and the dollar index was unchanged at 103.18.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • FOREX
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.