Alkyl Chemicals Share Price plunge 2% - Reasons Explained

Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited declined more than 2% to hit a low of 1,524.10 after the company announced its financial numbers for Q4 FY26. The company reported marginal profit decline, but declared strong dividend, reflecting steady operations in India’s specialty chemicals sector.

FY2026 Financial Performance Highlights

For the financial year ended FY2026, the company reported:

Annual Revenue: ₹1,535.85 crore

₹1,535.85 crore Annual Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹180.00 crore

₹180.00 crore Previous Year PAT: ₹186.11 crore

This indicates a slight year-on-year decline in profitability, despite stable revenue generation. The performance reflects a moderate margin pressure in a generally steady operating environment.

Q4 FY2026 Performance

The fourth quarter performance showed continued operational stability:

Q4 Revenue: ₹386.91 crore

₹386.91 crore Q4 PAT: ₹45.37 crore

The quarterly results reinforce consistent revenue flow, though profitability remained below the previous year’s level.

Dividend Announcement: ₹10 Per Share Recommended

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Key dividend details:

Face Value: ₹2 per share

₹2 per share Dividend Payout: 500%

500% Status: Pending AGM approval

This high payout ratio reflects strong cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation despite marginal earnings pressure.

Business Segment and Operations

The company continues to operate in a single business segment: Specialty Chemicals, maintaining a focused operational structure. This specialization allows Alkyl Amines Chemicals to concentrate on core chemical manufacturing and maintain efficiency in production and resource allocation.

Conclusion

The FY2026 results of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited display a stable but slightly margin-pressured year, with consistent revenue performance and a generous dividend payout. While profitability dipped modestly, the company’s operational focus and steady cash generation continue to support long-term investor confidence in the specialty chemicals space.

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