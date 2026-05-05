iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Alkyl Chemicals Share Price plunge 2% - Reasons Explained

5 May 2026 , 03:01 PM

Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited declined more than 2% to hit a low of 1,524.10 after the company announced its financial numbers for Q4 FY26. The company reported marginal profit decline, but declared strong dividend, reflecting steady operations in India’s specialty chemicals sector.

FY2026 Financial Performance Highlights

For the financial year ended FY2026, the company reported:

  • Annual Revenue: ₹1,535.85 crore
  • Annual Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹180.00 crore
  • Previous Year PAT: ₹186.11 crore

This indicates a slight year-on-year decline in profitability, despite stable revenue generation. The performance reflects a moderate margin pressure in a generally steady operating environment.

Q4 FY2026 Performance

The fourth quarter performance showed continued operational stability:

  • Q4 Revenue: ₹386.91 crore
  • Q4 PAT: ₹45.37 crore

The quarterly results reinforce consistent revenue flow, though profitability remained below the previous year’s level.

Dividend Announcement: ₹10 Per Share Recommended

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Key dividend details:

  • Face Value: ₹2 per share
  • Dividend Payout: 500%
  • Status: Pending AGM approval

This high payout ratio reflects strong cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation despite marginal earnings pressure.

Business Segment and Operations

The company continues to operate in a single business segment: Specialty Chemicals, maintaining a focused operational structure. This specialization allows Alkyl Amines Chemicals to concentrate on core chemical manufacturing and maintain efficiency in production and resource allocation.

Conclusion

The FY2026 results of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited display a stable but slightly margin-pressured year, with consistent revenue performance and a generous dividend payout. While profitability dipped modestly, the company’s operational focus and steady cash generation continue to support long-term investor confidence in the specialty chemicals space.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AlkylAminesChemicals
  • #CorporateEarnings
  • #DividendAnnouncement
  • #FinancialResults2026
  • #FY2026Results
  • #IndianStocks
  • #Q4Results
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

L&T Wins ₹1,000–₹2,500 Crore EPC Orders in Middle East: Boost to Power Infrastructure Growth

L&T Wins ₹1,000–₹2,500 Crore EPC Orders in Middle East: Boost to Power Infrastructure Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|02:09 PM
Western Markets Wrap: Inflation Risks and Crude Above $100 put International Indices under pressure

Western Markets Wrap: Inflation Risks and Crude Above $100 put International Indices under pressure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|01:37 PM
Cipla Share Price: Stock surges 4% after Q4 Results and Dividend Announcement

Cipla Share Price: Stock surges 4% after Q4 Results and Dividend Announcement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|01:23 PM
Gold and Silver Import Duty Helps Indian Rupee recover against USD

Gold and Silver Import Duty Helps Indian Rupee recover against USD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|01:06 PM
HPCL Share Price Live: Stock Surges 2% on Positive Q4 Numbers and Dividend Annoucement

HPCL Share Price Live: Stock Surges 2% on Positive Q4 Numbers and Dividend Annoucement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|12:42 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.