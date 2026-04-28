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Eternal stocks surge 3% from day's low

28 Apr 2026 , 03:24 PM

Eternal Ltd reported a mixed Q4 performance. Consolidated PAT came in at ₹174 crore, ahead of estimates of ₹126 crore, while EBITDA also beat at ₹486 crore vs ₹431 crore, with margins at 2.8%. However, revenue missed expectations at ₹17,292 crore versus ₹18,099 crore estimated, indicating softer top-line growth. The earnings beat was driven by better cost control and operating leverage, but revenue weakness weighed on sentiment.

The stock reacted with a mild recovery, rebounding from intraday lows near ₹245 to around ₹252 on NSE, suggesting short covering and a “less-bad-than-feared” market response rather than strong conviction buying.

Related Tags

  • #EarningsUpdate
  • #EBITDABeat
  • #EternalLtd
  • #Q4Results
  • #RevenueMiss
  • #ShareMarketNews
  • IndianEquities
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