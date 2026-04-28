Eternal stocks surge 3% from day's low

Eternal Ltd reported a mixed Q4 performance. Consolidated PAT came in at ₹174 crore, ahead of estimates of ₹126 crore, while EBITDA also beat at ₹486 crore vs ₹431 crore, with margins at 2.8%. However, revenue missed expectations at ₹17,292 crore versus ₹18,099 crore estimated, indicating softer top-line growth. The earnings beat was driven by better cost control and operating leverage, but revenue weakness weighed on sentiment.

The stock reacted with a mild recovery, rebounding from intraday lows near ₹245 to around ₹252 on NSE, suggesting short covering and a “less-bad-than-feared” market response rather than strong conviction buying.