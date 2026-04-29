GRSE shares jump 14% intraday on strong Q4 numbers

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) touched intraday high of 3,339.00, jumping as much as 14% on the back of strong set of Q4 FY26 results, showcasing robust earnings growth, improved margins, and continued investor confidence. The defence PSU’s latest financial performance has driven a sharp rally in its stock price, reinforcing its position as a standout performer in India’s shipbuilding sector.
GRSE reported a net profit of ₹303.19 crore for Q4 FY26, marking a 24% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to ₹244.24 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was supported by a combination of rising revenues and lower input costs.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹2,119.21 crore, reflecting a 29% YoY surge, highlighting strong execution and order inflows.
A notable highlight was the decline in input costs, which dropped to ₹811.50 crore, down 22% YoY. This cost efficiency significantly boosted operating margins.
Earnings per share (EPS) also improved to ₹26.47, up from ₹21.32 YoY, signaling enhanced shareholder value.
GRSE continues to reward investors through steady dividend payouts. The company has announced a final dividend of ₹6.70 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
This comes in addition to:
The final dividend will be paid within 30 days after declaration, reflecting the company’s strong cash flow position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
On April 29, GRSE shares witnessed a sharp rally:
The surge in share price indicates strong investor confidence following the earnings announcement and improved financial outlook.
GRSE has delivered exceptional returns over multiple timeframes:
However, the stock has also shown short-term volatility, declining 13.16% over the last five sessions before the current rally.
These levels indicate that the stock is currently trading close to its yearly highs, reflecting strong momentum.
GRSE’s Q4 FY26 performance highlights several positive trends:
With India’s increasing focus on defence indigenisation and naval expansion, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers seems well-positioned to benefit from strong order visibility and government support.
While the stock’s recent rally underscores bullish sentiment, investors should remain mindful of near-term volatility given the sharp price movements.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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