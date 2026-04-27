UltraTech Cement Q4 results - Declares dividend of Rs 240 per share

UltraTech Cement reported a 20% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,983 crore for Q4FY26, compared to Rs 2,482 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue and volumes also showed strong growth, supported by higher utilisation and capacity expansion.

Key Financial Highlights

Metric Q4FY26 Q4FY25 YoY Change Net Profit Rs 2,983 crore Rs 2,482 crore +20% Revenue Rs 25,799 crore Rs 23,063 crore +12% Sales Volume 42.41 MT — +9.3% Capacity Utilisation 89% — —

For FY26, revenue rose 17% to Rs 87,384 crore, while EBITDA increased 32% to Rs 17,598 crore, the highest ever. Net profit stood at Rs 8,166 crore versus Rs 6,039 crore in FY25. Annual sales volumes were 145 MT compared to 136 MT last year.

FY26 Full-Year Performance

Metric FY26 FY25 YoY Change Revenue Rs 87,384 crore — +17% EBITDA Rs 17,598 crore — +32% Net Profit Rs 8,166 crore Rs 6,039 crore +35% Sales Volume 145 MT 136 MT +6.6%

The company declared a dividend of Rs 240 per share. Capex stood at Rs 9,600 crore in FY26, with plans to invest Rs 16,000 crore over three years to expand capacity beyond 240 MTPA. Capacity has already crossed 200 MTPA, aided by expansions at Shahjahanpur, Patratu, and Visakhapatnam.

UltraTech shares ended 0.1% higher at Rs 12,010 on the NSE.