UltraTech Cement Q4 results - Declares dividend of Rs 240 per share

UltraTech Cement reported a 20% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,983 crore for Q4FY26, compared to Rs 2,482 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue and volumes also showed strong growth, supported by higher utilisation and capacity expansion.
|Metric
|Q4FY26
|Q4FY25
|YoY Change
|Net Profit
|Rs 2,983 crore
|Rs 2,482 crore
|+20%
|Revenue
|Rs 25,799 crore
|Rs 23,063 crore
|+12%
|Sales Volume
|42.41 MT
|—
|+9.3%
|Capacity Utilisation
|89%
|—
|—
For FY26, revenue rose 17% to Rs 87,384 crore, while EBITDA increased 32% to Rs 17,598 crore, the highest ever. Net profit stood at Rs 8,166 crore versus Rs 6,039 crore in FY25. Annual sales volumes were 145 MT compared to 136 MT last year.
|Metric
|FY26
|FY25
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|Rs 87,384 crore
|—
|+17%
|EBITDA
|Rs 17,598 crore
|—
|+32%
|Net Profit
|Rs 8,166 crore
|Rs 6,039 crore
|+35%
|Sales Volume
|145 MT
|136 MT
|+6.6%
The company declared a dividend of Rs 240 per share. Capex stood at Rs 9,600 crore in FY26, with plans to invest Rs 16,000 crore over three years to expand capacity beyond 240 MTPA. Capacity has already crossed 200 MTPA, aided by expansions at Shahjahanpur, Patratu, and Visakhapatnam.
UltraTech shares ended 0.1% higher at Rs 12,010 on the NSE.
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